Ghana draws tough Group A in 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana Futsal National Team

The draw for the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations has taken place, placing the Ghana Futsal National Team in Group A with the host and defending champions Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

This tournament promises to be an exciting competition, with Ghana participating in only their second appearance in the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying ahead of Cote D’Ivoire.



Coach Philip Boakye’s team will face Zambia in their opening match before taking on strong opponents of Morocco and Angola, who were semi-finalists in the previous edition.

Ghana's journey to the Futsal AFCON was highlighted by a remarkable comeback, defeating Ivory Coast with a 6-1 victory in the second leg in Abidjan, securing a 6-5 aggregate score after a challenging first leg defeat at home by 4-0.



The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rabat from April 11 to April 21, 2024. As Ghana aims to leave its mark on the continental stage, the competition promises to showcase intense futsal action.