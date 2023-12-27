Ghana duo Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan among only four players to score at six AFCON tournaments

Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan are among four African legends to score at six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Black Stars duo are joined by former Cameroon forward Samuel Eto'o and Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya on the prestigious list.



Ayew remains Ghana's all-time top scorer at the Cup of Nations after scoring against Gabon at the 2021 edition in Cameroon. He has ten goals at the Nations Cup, one better than the legendary Asamoah Gyan.



The two players starred for the Black Stars at various tournaments, reaching the AFCON final twice, in 2010 and 2015.



Bwalya became the first player to score at six AFCON tournaments, starring for Zambia in the eighties and nineties before Eto'o led Cameroon to success twice in the run to scoring in six Nations Cup competitions.

Gyan joined the illustrious squad after netting his ninth goal at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 in Gabon.



Ayew could become the first player to score at seven tournaments if he finds the back of the net in Ivory Coast next year.



