Ghana duo Baba Alhassan and Nana Antwi wins Romania Super Cup with Steaua Bucuresti

Steaua Bucuresti celebrates Romania Super Cup triumph

Source: Footballghana

Baba Alhassan and Nana Antwi were instrumental in leading Steaua Bucuresti to victory in the Romania Super Cup, defeating Hunedoara with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

The duo's exceptional performance helped their team secure the title, with goals from David Miculescu, Marius Stefanescu, and Luis Phelipe sealing the win.

Now, as Super Cup champions, Steaua Bucuresti will focus on the upcoming season and prepare for the UEFA Champions League qualifications.



