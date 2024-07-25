Ghana football has lost its foundation – Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend Mohammed Ahmed Polo thinks that Ghana football has deviated from its roots due to the ineffective functioning of Colts football.

According to him, the Colts system used to serve as a platform for identifying talents nationwide, leading to the selection of the best players for the national teams.



Polo highlighted how the Colts system once earned Ghana the nickname "the Brazil of Africa." He emphasized the importance of having a solid foundation in football, stating that every nation has its own unique identity.

He stressed the need to develop and enhance the existing brand of football to keep up with the changing times and maintain its value.