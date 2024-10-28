Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh scores on Maribor debut against Mura

Screenshot 20241028 070742.png Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh made a significant impact in his debut for Slovenian club Maribor, netting a goal in injury time that earned his team a vital point in a 1-1 draw against Mura at the Mestni stadion Fazanerija.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live