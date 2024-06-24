Ghana forward Doris Boaduwaa joins Hapoel Jerusalem FC on two-year deal

Doris Boaduwaa

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Doris Boaduwaa has officially joined Hapoel Jerusalem FC in the Israeli Women's Premier League. After leaving Serbian club Spartak Subotica, Boaduwaa signed a two-year contract with her new team.

Her impressive performance in Europe, including three goals in the Champions League qualifiers, played a crucial role in her transfer.



Prior to her time in Europe, Boaduwaa had a successful stint with Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana.

Interestingly, she will be reunited with her former teammate Janet Egyir at Hapoel. Boaduwaa's new deal will keep her in Israel until the end of the 2025/26 season.



