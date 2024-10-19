Sports

Ghana forward Inaki Williams scores brace to inspire Athletic Bilbao’s big win over Espanyol

Screenshot 20241019 151725.png Inaki Williams

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams showcased exceptional performance as Athletic Bilbao triumphed over Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga.

The forward played a pivotal role in leading his team to a convincing 4-1 victory at San Mamés Barria, netting two goals in the second half.

The match began with Spain's Daniel Vivian putting the home side ahead just six minutes in, thanks to an assist from Inaki's younger brother, Nico Williams.

Inaki quickly added to the scoreline, securing his brace with goals in the 28th and 30th minutes.

Source: Ghanasoccernet