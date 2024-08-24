Ghana forward Jordan Ayew keen on learning, improving at new club Leicester City

Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew has expressed his happiness following his transfer to Leicester City.

The seasoned forward finalized a two-year contract with the English Premier League club on Friday, August 23.



“Leicester City Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of experienced striker Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, pending FA and Premier League approval,” stated the club.



In his inaugural interview, Jordan Ayew conveyed his pride upon completing the transfer.

Despite being in the later stages of his career, he is eager to learn and develop as a player at Leicester City.



“I am extremely pleased to be here and feel a sense of pride. I would like to express my gratitude to the Club for their efforts in facilitating my arrival – the process was swift, and I am thrilled to be part of this team.



“When a player learns that the manager desires their presence, it instills a strong motivation to join and work under their guidance while striving for improvement. Even at 32, the desire to learn and grow as a player remains. I am committed to working diligently and assisting the team in achieving its objectives,” Jordan Ayew remarked, as reported on Leicester City's website.