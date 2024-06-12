Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus ranked 2nd most valuable African Player

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian football sensation, has emerged as the second most valuable African player worldwide after the conclusion of the 2023/24 football season.

Kudus, who made a switch from Ajax to West Ham United last summer, showcased his exceptional skills in the Dutch Eredivisie, establishing himself as one of the league's finest talents.



In his debut season with West Ham United, Kudus not only became a fan favourite but also impressed with his remarkable performances, tallying eight goals and six assists in the English Premier League.

As a result, his market value has skyrocketed.