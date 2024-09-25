Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori thanks Orlando Pirates Chairman for allowing him to grow and spread his wings

Richard Ofori

Source: Ghanasoccernet

As Richard Ofori looks forward to the next chapter of his football journey with AmaZulu FC, the Ghanaian goalkeeper has conveyed deep appreciation to Orlando Pirates Chairman Irvin Khoza.

Having joined the club in 2020, Ofori has transformed significantly over the last four years, both on and off the field, thanks to Khoza's mentorship.



“To my Chairman! I am at a loss for words. You gave me the opportunity to flourish and develop as a player and person,” Ofori expressed during his emotional farewell.

He acknowledged Khoza’s support and faith in him as crucial to his growth while with the Buccaneers. Under Khoza's guidance, Ofori became an essential player for the team, contributing to their successes and overcoming obstacles.



