Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan meets Zanzibar president, set for sports collaboration

Asamoah Gyan, the former Black Stars captain, recently had a meeting with Zanzibar's President, Hussein Mwinyi during his visit to the Island nation.

Gyan, who is known for his contributions to youth empowerment and sports development, expressed his excitement for the opportunity to collaborate with President Mwinyi in uplifting the next generation.

This meeting follows his recent visit to Zimbabwe, where he met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.