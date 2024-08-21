Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah buzzing after completing move to Saudi side Al-Riyadh

Ghanaian international Bernard Mensah has expressed his happiness following his transfer to Al-Riyadh, a club in the Saudi Pro League. The talented midfielder finalized his move to the new team on Tuesday, August 20.

In a video posted on Al-Riyadh's social media platform, Mensah conveyed his enthusiasm about joining the club.



He also urged the supporters to continue their backing for the team as he embraces this new opportunity. "I am truly pleased to be here.

This presents a new challenge with Al-Riyadh Club, and we anticipate a successful season ahead. Please keep supporting us," Bernard Mensah stated in the video shared on his new club's X page.