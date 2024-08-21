Sports

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah buzzing after completing move to Saudi side Al-Riyadh

Bernard Mensah 333 Bernard Mensah

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Bernard Mensah has expressed his happiness following his transfer to Al-Riyadh, a club in the Saudi Pro League. The talented midfielder finalized his move to the new team on Tuesday, August 20.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live