Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu scores own goal in French Ligue 1

Elisha Owusu

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Elisha Owusu inadvertently scored an own goal, leading to his team Auxerre's defeat against Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars midfielder's unfortunate contribution was part of a 3-1 loss during an away match on Sunday evening.



Despite playing the full match, Owusu was unable to prevent his team's defeat and struggled to assert control in the midfield.

France's Gaëtan Perrin initially gave Auxerre the lead with a direct free-kick in the 17th minute before Owusu's own goal turned the tide.



