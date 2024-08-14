Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana arrives in Poland with Atalanta teammates for Super Cup against Real Madrid

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Sulemana has reached Warsaw, Poland, alongside his Atalanta teammates in preparation for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

As the Europa League champions, the Italian team is set to compete against Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, the UEFA Champions League winners, on Wednesday for the prestigious Super Cup title.



In anticipation of this significant match, Ibrahim Sulemana has been named in the Atalanta squad for the journey to Poland, where the event will take place.



The midfielder, who recently signed with Atalanta, is eager to secure his first piece of silverware with the club in the upcoming match.

He is hopeful that coach Gian Piero Gasperini will provide him with an opportunity to participate in this high-stakes encounter against Real Madrid.



The match is scheduled to commence at 7 PM at the National Stadium in Warsaw. Atalanta has already arrived in the city and conducted a training session at the National Stadium in preparation for the imminent showdown.