Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana arrives in Poland with Atalanta teammates for Super Cup against Real Madrid

Ibrahim Sulemana Celeb Cagliari Vs Hellas Verona 707x424 Ibrahim Sulemana

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Sulemana has reached Warsaw, Poland, alongside his Atalanta teammates in preparation for the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

