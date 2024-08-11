Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Arsenal ends preseason with Emirate Cup success

Thomas Partey TP 5 Thomas Partey

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has secured the Emirate Cup title after contributing to Arsenal's victory over Lyon in the final on Sunday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live