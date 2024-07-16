Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey joins Arsenal’s preseason training ahead of US tour

Thomas Partey

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to Arsenal for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming English Premier League season.

The Gunners, who came in second last season, have started their preseason preparations.



Despite facing injuries last season, Partey finished on a positive note and played a key role in Ghana's success in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Arsenal will be heading to the United States for friendly matches against Manchester United and Liverpool as part of their preseason tour from July 24 to July 31, 2024.



Read full article