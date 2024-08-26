Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey reacts after inspiring Arsenal’s away win over Aston Villa

Thomas Partey

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey expressed his enthusiasm following Arsenal's triumph over Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder played a pivotal role in the Gunners' 2-0 away victory on Saturday. Partey found the back of the net during the fiercely contested match held at Villa Park.



Leandro Trossard made an immediate impact as a substitute, scoring with his first touch to give Arsenal the lead.

The Ghanaian midfielder secured the win with a goal ten minutes later, marking a satisfying victory after Aston Villa had previously defeated Arsenal twice last season. Following the match, he posted "Win. Win. Win" on Instagram.



This goal marked Partey’s first in the Premier League since March 2023, and he will be keen to contribute further in the forthcoming matches. The former Atletico Madrid player faced challenges last season, having been limited to a few appearances due to injury issues.



