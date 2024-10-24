Sports

Ghana one win away from 2025 U-20 AFCON qualification

Screenshot 20241024 065332.png Ghana Black Satellites

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Black Satellites are on the brink of qualifying for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after reaching the semi-finals of the WAFU B Championship in Togo.

