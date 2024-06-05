Ghana’s 1982 Afcon medal ceremony was held in hotel – Former Black Stars goalkeeper Owusu Mensah

Owusu Mensah

Owusu Mensah, a former Black Stars goalkeeper, recently shared a surprising fact regarding Ghana's 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory.

The medal and trophy presentation, typically done on the pitch, was instead held in a hotel due to the Ghanaian team being attacked by irate Libyan fans.



Ghana emerged victorious in a tense penalty shootout against the host nation, Libya, after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

George Alhassan scored for Ghana in the 35th minute, with Ali Al-Beshari equalizing for Libya in the 70th minute.



Ghana eventually won 7-6 in the penalties, with Alhassan finishing as the tournament's top scorer with four goals.



