Ghana's AFCON hopes hang in the balance as they tackle Sudan in crucial showdown

Screenshot 20241011 072111.png Black Stars

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are hanging by a thread as they prepare to face Sudan in a crucial showdown.

