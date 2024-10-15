Ghana's AFCON hopes hang in the balance as they tackle Sudan in crucial showdown

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are hanging by a thread as they prepare to face Sudan in a crucial showdown.

Currently placed third in Group F, the Black Stars desperately need a win after a disappointing goalless draw in their last encounter with Sudan.



The match is scheduled to take place in Benghazi, Libya, due to ongoing civil unrest in Sudan, which has forced the national team to relocate its home games.



The absence of fans in the stadium will change the usual dynamics of the game, but the focus remains on securing three vital points.

Coach Otto Addo has reassured fans that his squad is fit and ready to compete, emphasizing the importance of this match for their qualification hopes



With pressure mounting, Ghana needs to capitalize on every opportunity to turn their fortunes around.



The clash against Sudan will be critical not just for the team's standings in the qualifiers, but also for regaining confidence in a squad that has faced criticism in recent matches​.