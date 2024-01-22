Ghana's AFCON winners meet Black Stars ahead of Mozambique clash

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew meeting the AFCON legends

Source: GFA

Four Africa Cup of Nations winners, Rev. Osei Kofi, James Kuuku Dadzie, Kofi Pare and Willie Klutse were at the Black Stars training ground in BengerVille on Saturday to motivate them ahead of their final group B clash with Mozambique on Monday.

The legends are in Cote D’Ivoire to throw their weight behind the team in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.



Rev. Osei Kofi is Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend who was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunisia, leading Ghana to win the tournament for the second time. He was also the third highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations in Ethiopia.



Kofi Pare competed in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and also a member of the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad. He holds an enviable record, having scored six goals in a single match, the highest ever recorded in Ghana.



James Kuuku Dadzie is regarded as one of the finest central defenders to come from Ghana. He was key member of the squad that played in both the 1978 and 1980 African Cup of Nations helping Ghana to make history as the first country to win the competition three times and for keeps during the 1978 edition, after scoring Uganda 2–0 in the finals. Kuuku Dadzie is a former coach of the Black Queens, Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Tema Youth SC.

Willie Klutse was in the Ghana squad that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana, and scored in the match against Nigeria. He is currently the Technical Director of former Premier League side Inter Allies Football Club.



The legends have been in Abidjan since the commencement of the tournament and were in the stands for the group games against Cape Verde and Egypt.



Ghana will play Mozambique at stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe on Monday, January 22, 2024.