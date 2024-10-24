Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana's Abdul Mumin named Rayo Vallecano’s Player of the Month for September

Screenshot 20241024 070447.png Abdul Mumin

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin has achieved another milestone in his remarkable season by being named Rayo Vallecano’s Player of the Month for September.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live