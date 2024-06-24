Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson sets new national record

Abeiku Jackson

Source: GNA

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson set a new national record and lifetime best of 53.08 seconds in the men's 100m butterfly at the Brics 2024 Games in Kazan, Russia, winning a bronze medal.

The two-time Olympian aims to improve his time to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



The Ghana Olympic Committee and Ghana Swimming Association have congratulated him

Jackson, the national record holder in the 50m and 200m butterfly, and the 50m, 100m, and 200m freestyle, has represented Ghana since age 16 and competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, missing the 100m butterfly semi-finals by just two seconds.



Read full article