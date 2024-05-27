Ghana's Abu Francis helps Cercle Brugge secure Europa League qualification

Abu Francis

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian midfielder Abu Francis is poised to leave his mark on European football in the upcoming season, as Cercle Brugge secures a spot in the Europa League qualifying stage.

The talented player recently extended his contract with the club and demonstrated his skills during a crucial goalless draw against Club Brugge. Francis played for 75 minutes and made a significant contribution to his team's impressive performance.



This achievement led Cercle Brugge to a commendable fourth-place finish in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, guaranteeing their place in the Europa League.

Throughout the campaign, the 23-year-old midfielder played a prominent role in 18 league games, starting in 11 of them.



