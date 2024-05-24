Ghana's Amputee football team secures semifinal spot in AAFCON

Menu ›
Fri, 24 May 2024
Ghana's Amputee Football team, Black Challenge, advanced to the semi-finals of the Amputee African Cup of Nations (AAFCON) after defeating Tanzania 4-1 in Cairo, Egypt.
The defending champions had previously beaten Gambia, Algeria, and Kenya on their way to the quarter-finals.
Yussif Yahaya and Hamza Mohammed scored the goals that led to their victory.
Next, they will face Algeria in the semi-final on Saturday, May 25, 2024, aiming to secure consecutive titles.
