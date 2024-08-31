Sports

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo scores in Bournemouth's comeback victory against Everton

Antoine Semenyo 24 Pl Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

In an exhilarating Premier League encounter on Saturday, Antoine Semenyo emerged as a key player as Bournemouth achieved a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Everton.

Semenyo, who participated for the entire duration of the match, scored in the second half to equalize the score at 2-1.

While Bournemouth dominated possession throughout the match, Everton registered a higher number of shots.

Everton initially gained the upper hand with a goal from Michael Keane in the 50th minute, followed by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who increased their lead. However, Bournemouth responded with great determination.

