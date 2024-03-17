Ghana’s Armwrestling team scoops 21 medals after day 1

Armwrestling is making its debut at the African Games since its inception

Ghana’s Golden Arms secured 21 medals on day one of this year’s Armwrestling event at the African Games, Accra 2023.

After an impressive start in the men and women left arm event, the pullers recorded four gold medals, ten sliver and seven bronze to make history



in the competition.



Rachel Lankai and Mabel Yeboah gave Ghana her first medal after securing second and third places respectively.



Blessing Abeka continued the success in the competition, pinning down Phildaus Bukari in the finals of the women’s 60kg left category.

Elsewhere in the women’s 65kg left, Roselyn Lartey was not fortunate enough as she surrendered to Marie Laleye of Benin.



Also, in the men 55kg left final, Daniel Acquah and Sanaa Abdul Somed bagged silver and bronze, leaving the top spot for Egypt’s Omar Ibrahim.



The men 75kg left and 95kg left saw Godwin Sackey and Edward Asamoah emerge victors after a tough competition.



With this remarkable achievement, Ghana’s total medal count now stands at 26, occupying seventh position on the overall medal table.



The chase for over 50 medals continues for the Ghanaians going into day two.