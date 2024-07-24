Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana’s Cultural Games Association to Debut at Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad

Cultural Games Association CGA Cultural Games Association (CGA)

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s Cultural Games Association (CGA) is set to make a historic debut at the Cultural Olympiad during the Paris Games. The Cultural Olympiad, a multidisciplinary celebration blending art, sports, and Olympic values, will feature thousands of events.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live