Ghana's Jerome Opoku scores to rescue point for Başakşehir against Eyüpspor

Ghanaian international Jerome Opoku scored a penalty to earn Istanbul Başakşehir a 1-1 draw against Eyüpspor at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Monday afternoon.

In this round 10 Turkish Super Lig match, which marked the first encounter between the two teams, Eyüpspor took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Mame Thiam.



However, Başakşehir responded strongly after halftime, with Opoku equalizingy from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

He played the entire match, effectively managing the defense throughout. His fellow Ghanaian, Prince Ampem, also participated for Eyüpspor as the teams ended the match level in a tightly contested battle.