Ghana's Jerome Opoku scores to rescue point for Başakşehir against Eyüpspor

Screenshot 20241029 102447.png Jerome Opoku scored a penalty to earn Istanbul Başakşehir a 1-1 draw against Eyüpspor

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Jerome Opoku scored a penalty to earn Istanbul Başakşehir a 1-1 draw against Eyüpspor at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live