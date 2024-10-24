Sports

Ghana's Jerry Afriyie shines at WAFU Zone B U20 Qualifiers

Screenshot 20241024 071455.png Afriyie's scoring streak began early on and he has continued to deliver throughout the group stages

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jerry Afriyie has distinguished himself as a key player in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Togo, spearheading Ghana's offense with an impressive three goals to date.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live