Ghana's Kamal Sowah hit with driving ban after speeding incident

Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian striker Kamal Sowah, playing for Club Brugge, received a three-month driving ban after speeding at 172 km/h on a Belgian highway.

The 24-year-old, who has previous speeding offenses, missed his court appearance due to training and was without his ID during the incident.



A judge imposed an immediate one-month ban, with two months conditional, plus an €840 fine and four mandatory driving exams.

Sowah, signed in 2021 for €9 million, has struggled with form, leading to loan spells and a demotion to the B squad.



His contract lasts until June 2025.



