Ghana’s Kirsten Fiifi Otchere’s brace powers Leicester to impressive win over Chelsea in U18 Premier League

Kirsten Fiifi Otchere

Source: Footballghana

Kirsten Fiifi Otchere, an English-born forward of Ghanaian descent, showcased an outstanding performance by scoring two goals, propelling Leicester City to a remarkable 5-2 away victory against the defending champions Chelsea in the English U-18 South Premier League last Saturday.

The 16-year-old emerging talent concluded the previous season with a total of 15 goal contributions, comprising 10 goals and 5 assists across all competitions.



Otchere’s two goals sparked a comeback for the Young Foxes, which was further enhanced by additional goals from Kevon Gray, Laolu Omobolaji, and Jeremy Monga.

Although Chelsea’s Sol Gordon and Landon Emenalo managed to score for the Young Blues, their efforts were insufficient to halt Leicester’s momentum.



