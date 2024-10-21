Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei sparkles again as Lorient soar in Ligue 2

Nathaniel Adjei12.png Nathaniel Adjei

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei delivered an impressive full-time performance as FC Lorient triumphed 4-2 over Annecy FC, propelling them to the top of the Ligue 2 standings.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live