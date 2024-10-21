Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei sparkles again as Lorient soar in Ligue 2
Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei delivered an impressive full-time performance as FC Lorient triumphed 4-2 over Annecy FC, propelling them to the top of the Ligue 2 standings.
Despite conceding an early goal, Lorient equalized through Eli Kroupi before taking the lead via Joel Mugisha’s strike.
Kroupi added another, and substitute Sambou Soumano sealed the victory with a late goal.
Adjei, a key figure in Lorient's defense, earned a solid 7.0 rating for his display, maintaining his strong form after returning from injury. Lorient now leads the league with 19 points from nine matches.