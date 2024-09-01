Ghana’s Sumaila Awudu captains Clermont Foot B in draw against Lyon la Duchère

Sumaila Awudu

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian talent Sumaila Awudu has commenced the 2024/25 football season on a remarkable note, guiding Clermont Foot B to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Lyon la Duchère in the French National Championnat 3.

The home side initially took the lead; however, the Young Lancers equalized through Amine Bouchena, ensuring that both teams shared the points.



At just 19 years of age, Awudu joined Clermont Foot in the summer of 2023 and quickly made a name for himself, earning a promotion from the U-19 squad to the reserves.

In his inaugural match as captain, he showcased his adaptability by playing as a left-sided center-back within a three-man defensive setup. His exceptional performance garnered admiration from the supporters at Duchère Stadium.



