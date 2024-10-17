Ghana’s junior teams have collapsed, threatening Black Stars’ future - Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has voiced concerns about the collapse of Ghana’s junior football teams, warning it could negatively impact the future of the Black Stars.

He emphasized that the once-thriving youth teams that produced top talents have diminished in strength and consistency.

Agyemang-Badu believes that the decline in junior football development threatens the long-term success of the senior national team, as the Black Stars rely on young talents rising through these junior squads for future reinforcements. He has called for urgent reforms to revive youth football in the country.