Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team clinches Olympic qualification

L-R: Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati,

Ghana's men's 4x100m relay team secured their spot at the Paris Olympic Games after an impressive performance at the World Relays in the Bahamas.

Despite facing disappointment on the opening day due to a dropped baton, the quartet comprising Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah seized the opportunity to redeem themselves.



In Heat 2, they clocked a season best time of 38.29 seconds, claiming victory and securing their qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



This achievement marks them as the first group of Ghanaian athletes to qualify for the prestigious event.

Watch the video below:



