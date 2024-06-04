Ghana's oldest club Hearts of Oak are in CRISIS, facing relegation for the first time in 113 years

Hearts of Oak needs to win their last two matches to escape relegation

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most well-known clubs, find themselves in a dire situation, facing the possibility of relegation for the first time in their 113-year history.

To avoid this fate, they must secure victories in their remaining two matches in the Premier League.



Their upcoming matches against Accra Great Olympics and Bechem United will be crucial in determining their fate.

However, Hearts of Oak will also need assistance from other clubs, particularly Medeama SC, who must defeat Karela United on the final day of the league.



