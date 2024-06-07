Ghana showcase 'big boy' stature in 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after Mali win

Black Stars team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, demonstrated their strength by defeating Mali in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako.

After a period of struggle, Ghana managed to secure a comeback victory against the highly-ranked opponent, reviving their campaign in the qualifiers.

Mali initially took the lead in the first half, but Ghana equalized shortly after the break and secured a late win with goals from second-half substitutes.



