LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Thomas Partey of Arsenal

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey achieved his 100th appearance for Arsenal during the match against Manchester City on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The 31-year-old played the full match, but a late goal from John Stones prevented Arsenal from securing a memorable win at the Etihad Stadium.

Since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2020, Partey has scored six goals and provided three assists for the team.



