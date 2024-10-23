Sports

Ghana to face Mozambique in fifth-place clash at Beach Soccer AFCON

Screenshot 20241023 162828.png Black Sharks to face Mozambique in fifth-place clash at Beach Soccer AFCON

Wed, 23 Oct 2024

Ghana's Beach Soccer national team is set to compete against Mozambique in a fifth-place classification match at the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live