Ghana is eagerly awaiting the qualifier draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will determine their path to the tournament.

The draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.



As a four-time African champion, Ghana is aiming for a favourable draw that will help them secure their spot in yet another continental tournament.

They have successfully qualified for 24 out of the previous 36 AFCON editions, showcasing their consistent presence in the competition.