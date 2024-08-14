Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku eager to make English Premier League debut

Fatawu Issahaku5332 Fatawu Issahaku

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is eagerly anticipating his debut in the English Premier League. The skilled forward played for Leicester City in the Championship last season while on loan from the Portuguese club Sporting CP.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live