Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku inspires Leicester City’s comeback win with assist

Screenshot 20241019 180756.png Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played a key role in Leicester City's remarkable comeback against Southampton in the English Premier League.

The former Sporting CP winger came off the bench to help secure a 3-2 victory at St. Mary's Stadium.

Issahaku entered the match in the 59th minute, replacing Victor Kristiansen, and contributed to his team's first goal after they had fallen behind by two goals.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet