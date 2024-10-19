Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku inspires Leicester City’s comeback win with assist

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played a key role in Leicester City's remarkable comeback against Southampton in the English Premier League.

The former Sporting CP winger came off the bench to help secure a 3-2 victory at St. Mary's Stadium.

Issahaku entered the match in the 59th minute, replacing Victor Kristiansen, and contributed to his team's first goal after they had fallen behind by two goals.



Read full article