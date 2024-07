Frank Acheampong

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's Frank Acheampong scored for Henan FC in their 2-1 home win over Zhejiang Professional in the Chinese Super League.

Ghana's Frank Acheampong scored for Henan FC in their 2-1 home win over Zhejiang Professional in the Chinese Super League. Acheampong's goal helped his team secure three points in the week 24 match, after falling behind early in the game.





Read full article