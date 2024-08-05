Ghana winger Frank Acheampong sent off in Henan FC’s stalemate against Nantong Zhiyun FC in Chinese top-flight

Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong received a red card during the Chinese Super League match on Sunday.

The former winger for the Black Stars participated in Henan FC’s away game against Nantong Zhiyun FC at the Rugao Olympic Sports Center Stadium.



Regrettably, the Ghanaian forward was shown a straight red card just two minutes before the match concluded, as his team ended the game in a 1-1 stalemate with their rivals.



Acheampong was given a starting position in this exciting encounter but faced significant challenges throughout the week 21 match.



The home side took the lead with a goal from Yongtao Lu in the 39th minute, heading into halftime with the upper hand.

Nantong Zhiyun FC also found themselves down to ten players after Haoqian Zheng received a second yellow card during stoppage time.



Nevertheless, Henan FC capitalized on this opportunity and managed to equalize in the dying moments of the match.



The visitors scored the equalizer 13 minutes into stoppage time, resulting in both teams sharing the points.



The 30-year-old has netted three goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances in the Chinese Super League this season.