Ghanaian Kevin Danso expresses sympathy for Kylian Mbappe after nose injury in Euro 2024 clash

Mbappe broke his nose in a collision with Danso’s shoulder during their Euro 2024 match on Monday

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Austria's Kevin Danso has shown compassion for Kylian Mbappe after the French striker broke his nose in a collision during their Euro 2024 match. Despite France's 1-0 victory, Mbappe's injury took centre stage. Danso, who has Ghanaian roots in Austria, expressed his well wishes for Mbappe's recovery and speedy return to the field. He also apologized to French fans, clarifying that he had his back turned when the incident occurred.





