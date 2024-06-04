Ghanaian Kevin Danso ready to shine at Euro 2024 with Austria

Kevin Danso

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Austria's Kevin Danso, a standout central defender in Ligue 1 with RC Lens, is poised to make his first appearance in a major tournament with the Austrian national team at Euro 2024.

Having impressed with his skills against top-tier players in France, Danso, who is of Ghanaian descent, is eager to showcase his experience on the international stage.

Throughout his time in Ligue 1, the 25-year-old has gone head-to-head with some of the world's finest footballers, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé.



