Ghanaian Mike Aidoo included in Inter’s squad for Champions League clash

Foreigners In Galamnsey.png Mike Aidoo

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Italian-Ghanaian right-back Mike Aidoo has been named in Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan squad for the Champions League match against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Aidoo, a key player for Inter’s U20 team in the Italian Primavera1 league, also participated in the first team's pre-season training.

At just 19 years old, he has garnered attention for his dynamic runs, calmness in challenging situations, and accurate crosses, receiving commendations from Inzaghi.

