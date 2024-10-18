Ghanaian Prophet claims former Black Stars players are behind team's current misfortunes

A Ghanaian prophet named Fire Oja has stirred controversy by claiming that former Black Stars players are behind the current struggles of the national team.

According to Fire Oja, these ex-players are allegedly using spiritual means to sabotage the team’s success.



His assertions have sparked mixed reactions, with some Ghanaians questioning the credibility of the claim, while others have raised concerns about the role of spirituality in the team's performance.

Fire Oja's statements add another twist to the ongoing debate surrounding the Black Stars' recent challenges.