Ghanaian coaches are simply good - Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon

Tom Vernon

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Tom Vernon, the founder of Right to Dream Academy, highlighted the importance of the academy in developing Ghanaian coaches to meet international standards.

The academy has partnered with well-known Ghanaian coaches like Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, Charles Akonnor, and current Black Stars coach Otto Addo.



Former players who have transitioned into coaching roles, such as Laryea Kingston, Fatau Dauda, and Michael Essien, have all found success after going through the academy.



Kingston recently showcased his coaching abilities with the Ghana U-17 team, while Essien is currently serving as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, a club affiliated with Right to Dream Academy.



Vernon expressed his belief in the potential of Ghanaian coaches to thrive in top leagues globally, underscoring the continuous support provided by Right to Dream Academy.

"They chose to coach, and they are excellent at it. It comes naturally to them; they are talented coaches," he told Joy Sports.



"We had a conversation with Endrick, the Brazilian, about his value in the market. The same applies to coaches."



"Why is it that Brazilian and Argentinian coaches succeed in Europe, but African coaches struggle? Ghanaian coaches are simply exceptional, and that's the bottom line. How others perceive the world is beyond our control."



Prior to this, Vernon served as the Head Scout in Africa for Manchester United, directly reporting to Sir Alex Ferguson.